Vaigai water reaches Big Tank in Ramanathapuram

November 28, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Water released from Vaigai dam in Theni district on November 23, reached the Big Tank in Ramanathapuram district on Tuesday, bringing joy to farmers who are getting ready for farming activities.

After the North-east monsoon became active, the widespread rainfall resulted in a steady rise in the inflow into reservoirs. Last week, water was released from Vaigai dam for the irrigation of over over 67,000 acres in Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts under old ayacut areas.

Two days ago, when the water reached Parthibanur, Ramanathapuram Collector B. Vishnu Chandran had opened the regulator. Close to 1,000 cusecs each was released through the left and right main canals and the water reached the Big Tank in the evening. It is expected that by Wednesday, 1,504 mcft of water would have reached the tank.

PWD engineer Jayadurai said that if the water reached above 70% of the storage in the Big Tank, it would be sufficient to provide water for irrigation to over 3,900 acres in Mudunal, Soorangkottai, Thoruvalur, Achunthanvayal villages.

