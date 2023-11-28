HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vaigai water reaches Big Tank in Ramanathapuram

November 28, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Water released from Vaigai dam in Theni district on November 23, reached the Big Tank in Ramanathapuram district on Tuesday, bringing joy to farmers who are getting ready for farming activities.

After the North-east monsoon became active, the widespread rainfall resulted in a steady rise in the inflow into reservoirs. Last week, water was released from Vaigai dam for the irrigation of over over 67,000 acres in Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts under old ayacut areas.

Two days ago, when the water reached Parthibanur, Ramanathapuram Collector B. Vishnu Chandran had opened the regulator. Close to 1,000 cusecs each was released through the left and right main canals and the water reached the Big Tank in the evening. It is expected that by Wednesday, 1,504 mcft of water would have reached the tank.

PWD engineer Jayadurai said that if the water reached above 70% of the storage in the Big Tank, it would be sufficient to provide water for irrigation to over 3,900 acres in Mudunal, Soorangkottai, Thoruvalur, Achunthanvayal villages.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.