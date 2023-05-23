HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vaigai tragedy: Kin of victims petition Collector, seek compensation

May 23, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha at the weekly grievance meet in Madurai on Monday.

Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha at the weekly grievance meet in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

The family members of the people who drowned in the Vaigai river during the Chithirai festival this year have petitioned Collector M.S. Sangeetha for help on Monday at the weekly grievance meet held at the Madurai Collectorate.

In the petition, they said that they had lost their loved one who was an earning member of the family and that they were not able to make the ends meet. They sought appropriate compensation from the State government.

On May 5, bodies of three persons were retrieved from the water at a check dam across the Vaigai river a few metres from the venue where the ritual of Lord Kallazhagar entering the river was held.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.