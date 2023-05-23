HamberMenu
Vaigai tragedy: Collector hands over compensation to kin

May 23, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector M.S. Sangeetha hands over compensation to the family members of three persons who drowned in Vaigai river during Chithirai festival, in Madurai on Tuesday.

Collector M.S. Sangeetha hands over compensation to the family members of three persons who drowned in Vaigai river during Chithirai festival, in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Collector M.S. Sangeetha on Tuesday handed over cheques for ₹2 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to family members of three persons who drowned in Vaigai river during the Chithirai festival.

The Collector handed over the cheques to the families of the deceased at the Collectorate. The family members had petitioned the Collector on Monday seeking relief. They said that the deceased were the breadwinners of their respective families. Without them, they were not able to make ends meet, they said and sought appropriate compensation from the State government.

On May 5, bodies of three persons were retrieved from a check dam built across the Vaigai a few metres away from the venue of Lord Kallazhagar’s entry into the river.

