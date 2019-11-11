Vaigai river swells; two causeways out of bounds

Pedestrian and vehicular movement have been restricted on two causeways - Obula Padithurai and Kalpalam bridge - across the Vaigai in the city on Sunday, as water is flowing over the two causeways on either side of Albert Victor bridge.

Police personnel have been deployed at both the ends of the two causeways and barricades placed to stop people and vehicles from venturing into them. An Public Works Department official said that water flow had increased due to release of water from Vaigai dam for irrigation of ayacuts in Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts. “The level at Vaigai river in the city will be steady, as the water will be released from the dam for the next 10 days. If it rains, the level will increase,” the official said.

Commissioner of Police S. Davidson Devasirvatham said that 30 police personnel would be on duty round-the-clock to prevent people from entering the causeways and avoid any untoward incident.

City Engineer S. Arasu said Corporation schools had been equipped to give shelter to people residing in low-lying areas, in case of emergency.

He said emergency teams, headed by Corporation assistant engineers, and equipped with earthmovers and water tankerss, are present across the 100 wards in the city, to attend to any urgent issue.