Vaigai river and AV bridge as Alagar would see every year

An atmosphere of Lord Kallazhagar entering the Vaigai created in Alagarkoil

With a view to creating an atmosphere of Lord Kallazhagar entering the Vaigai, the staff of Lord Sundararaja Perumal Temple in Alagarkoil have erected a huge flex board depicting Albert Victor bridge and its environs, where Azhagar usually enters into the river as part of the annual Chithirai festival.

Lord Kallazhagar enters into the river, the highlight of the annual Chithirai festival in Madurai, in all grandeur and festivity associated with it for centuries. Lakhs of devotees participate in the event to witness the event near the AV bridge.

Temple Deputy Commissioner T. Anitha said, “We took this initiative as the actual event cannot be held with public participation this year due to the COVID-19 restrictions. So, at least this model will serve as a stopgap arrangement and assuage the feelings of devotees,” she said.

On Tuesday, Lord Kallazhagar will be taken through water in a trough kept in front of the ‘Vaigai river scene.’ It will be telecast live on YouTube, television channels and other social media platforms.