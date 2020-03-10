Vaigai North Bank Road at Sellur to become safer

Madurai

Vaigai North Bank Road near Sellur road overbridge (ROB) will become safer soon. For the extension of the North Bank Road along the ROB on the riverbed to provide direct link between Sellur and Kulamangalam Road, under construction by State Highways Department, will soon be thrown open for public usage.

A highway official said that the concrete layer for the road on the riverbed has been laid and the wait is only for the curing time required for concrete structure. “Once curing is over, we will lay the blacktop and the road would be thrown open for traffic, most probably by a month’s time,” he said.

The North Bank Road that was laid years back to prevent encroachment of the river served as a major arterial road to avoid the Goripalayam junction. However, when the ROB was subsequently constructed, the officials failed to provide service road on both sides as a result vehicles going to Kulamangalam Road had to cut across the road at the landing of the ROB on the Palam Station Road.

Besides causing congestion at the junction, it often led to accidents with vehicles making wrong crossing.

In 2018, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami laid the foundation stone for the extension of the Vaigai North Bank Road for some 400 metres so that vehicles could go directly to Kulamangalam Road from North Bank Road under the ROB.

The project at a cost of ₹3 crore involved construction of retaining wall inside the riverbed to provide a wider road for two-way traffic.

This road is expected to bring a big relief to the road users.

However, another road facility in the same area has remained under-utilised for nearly three years. Purtachi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Bridge across Vaigai river connecting Sellur with Thaikkal has remained a show-piece ever since it was opened in 2017 what with just very few vehicles, using it.

“Only autorickshaws and two-wheelers are using this bridge to commute between Thaikkal and Sellur. The traffic has always been very thin even during the peak hours,” said an autodriver, M. Gurunathan (45).

However, hardly 250 metres away from MGR Bridge, the Kalpalam connecting Palam Station Road with Yanaikkal has been facing severe congestion. This is because it has been the main thoroughfare connecting the northern and southern parts of the city.

“Vehicles from Periyar bus stand have to invariably take this bridge to go to (MGR Integrated Bus stand in) Mattuthavani and Anna Bus stand,” he added.

The city police have been planning to divert buses from Simmakkal through Thaikkal Road and MGR Bridge to reach Sellur.

“The plan has been there for nearly two years. However, a public toilet on the entrance of the road at Simmakkal poses hindrance, especially for the buses. Since, it is very close to the entrance, the buses would find it difficult to take a sharp turn,” a police officer said.

The city traffic police has sought the help of Madurai Corporation to demolish the toilet so that it could ease the traffic, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Sugumaran. At least 30% of the traffic on Kalpalam could be diverted through this road.

“Vehicles from Simmakkal can go to Goripalayam junction with ease as well as can take the Dindigul Road,” he added.

The Thaikkal Road, which is otherwise wide enough for a two-way traffic, has been plagued with haphazard parking of vehicles for some 300 metres. “This is because not much vehicular traffic is there. Once the road is opened for traffic, parking could be regulated,” the officer said.

If buses are diverted, it would ease the stress on Yanaikkal. The TNSTC would have no objection as there is no bus stop between Simmakkal and Goripalayam. “Hence, TNSTC would not face an revenue loss. Besides, it is also not very circuitous considering the existing traffic congestion on Kalpalam,” the officer said.

Madurai Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan, has promised to remove the hurdles for providing an easy passage for city vehicular traffic to put the road and the bridge to optimum usage, Mr. Sugumaran said.