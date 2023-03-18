HamberMenu
’Vaigai Literary Festival’ to be held in Madurai on March 26, 27

March 18, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan releasing the logo for ‘Vaigai Literary Festival’ at the Collectorate in Madurai on Friday.

Vaigai Literary Festival, to be held here on March 26, 27, will be a treat to bookworms, according to Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan.

He was speaking at the release of the logo for the Vaigai Literary Festival, organised by the district administration and the Directorate of Public Libraries, at the Collectorate here on Friday in the presence of Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar.

“Placing great importance on promoting literature, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had proposed to organise five literary festivals in Chennai, Cauvery, Siruvani, Vaigai and Porunai in Chennai, Thanjavur, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tirunelveli respectively, to celebrate the riverine civilisations. Fittingly, Madurai and Vaigai are important symbols of antiquity, Tamil culture, tradition and literature,” said the MP.

Over 60 most prominent creative and literary personalities from six districts -- Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar -- would throw light on aspects of literature, language and history in their literary talks to be held as part of the festival.

The Collector urged the youth, literature lovers, and readers to attend in large numbers and benefit from the festival. The festival will be held at the World Tamil Sangam on Dr. Thangaraj Salai.

Additional Collector (Development) S. Saravanan, and Madurai (South) MLA M. Boominathan were present.

