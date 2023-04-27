Vaigai getting ready for Kallazhagar’s entry

April 27, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - MADURAI

Preparatory works along the Vaigai riverbed in Madurai for the Chithirai festival are going on in full swing. Authorities have been instructed to keep the riverbed where Lord Kallazhagar will enter as part of the ritual on May 5 thoroughly clean and tidy.

Workers were seen engaged in levelling the riverbed. Heaps of sand were brought to level the area where Lord Kallazhagar will enter the river.

The workers went about spreading the sand to level the riverbed along the slope. Earthmovers were deployed to remove bushes that were choking the water flow.

The officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department said the flooring works on the riverbed had commenced. For the levelling work, gravel, wet mix and m-sand would be used. Wooden and steel barricades would be installed in order to regulate the people pouring into the venue to witness the ritual.

Subsequently, pandals would be installed for the event and they would include a VIP gallery and a press gallery.

In 2022, there were complaints with regard to delay in starting Lord Kallazhagar procession from Tallakulam towards the Vaigai, which led to skipping of halts at several ‘mandagapadis.’ The HR & CE officials said they had worked out a time chart along with the police officials in order to ensure that the procession commenced on time, halted at all the ‘mandagapadis’ along the way and reached the river by 5.30 a.m.

Lord Kallazhagar’s entry into the river at 5.45 a.m. would be ensured, they said. Adequate number of personnel from the police and revenue officials would be deployed for the smooth conduct of the event, they added.