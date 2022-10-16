Vaigai Express reaches Chennai in record time

The Hindu Bureau Madurai
October 16, 2022 21:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A concerted effort by railway traffic officials and meticulous working of the AC locomotive by its crew members on Saturday resulted in Chennai-bound Vaigai Superfast Express reach its destination in a record 6.34 hours.

Its previous record of crossing 497 km with 11 stoppages at the shortest time was 6.40 minutes in March 3, 2022.

Incidentally, on both occasions, the train with 22 coaches was operated by Madurai Locopilot A. M. M. Ravishankar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The train which leaves Madurai at 7.10 a.m. would reach Chennai Egmore at 2.30 p.m. However, on Saturday, a technical problem delayed the departure of the train at Madurai railway station by 30 minutes.

Despite the 30 minutes delay, the train was handed over by Mr. Ravishankar and Assistant Loco pilot, K. Muthukumar, to the other crew at Villupuram by reducing the delay to just nine minutes.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"This was despite the speed restrictions of 20 kmph and 45 kmph on three stretches owing to different railway works between Madurai and Villupuram," said Mr. Ravishankar.

The other crew that took over from Villupuram stopped the train at Chennai Egmore at 2.14 p.m. instead of 2.30 p.m.

"The thorough knowledge for the crew members on the entire route they operate the train has helped in maintaining the train movement at optimum speed," Mr. Ravishankar said. Besides, the engine crew got support from train manager Kumar and traffic officials who had virtually provided a green corridor to the express train.

Chennai-Madurai-Chennai Tejas Express which is the fastest train in Chennai-Nagercoil section takes 6.15 hours to cross the same distance. But, it does it with just two stoppages and with a rake of 15 coaches as against the Vaigai Express which has 22 coaches and 11 stoppages.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app