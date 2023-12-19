Vaigai dam water released for Melur, Tirumangalam

December 19, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Madurai

Following rains that lashed several parts of southern districts, water from Vaigai dam was released for irrigating the single crop area and for the ayacut under Tirumangalam Main Canal as the water level in the dam reached 70 feet as against the maximum reservoir level of 71 feet on Tuesday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin ordered the release of water to the single crop area in Melur region (85,563 acres) and 19,439 acres under TMC in Madurai district.

As farmers from the single crop farming areas repeatedly protested for more than two months demanding the release of Vaigai water, the order came as a relief to them.

The order said that a total of 1,130 cusecs per second would be released continuously for 30 days and then implement a turn irrigation for the remaining 60 days, which would sum up to 5,858 million cubic feet (mcft) for the total of 90 days.

A PWD official said that as they were not sure about the inflow in the coming months, it is decided to restrict continuous release of water only for 30 days and turn irrigation for the next 60 days.

“If we have more rain and more inflow, additional water could be released for the two regions,” the official said.