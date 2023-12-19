GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vaigai dam water released for Melur, Tirumangalam

December 19, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Madurai  

The Hindu Bureau

Following rains that lashed several parts of southern districts, water from Vaigai dam was released for irrigating the single crop area and for the ayacut under Tirumangalam Main Canal as the water level in the dam reached 70 feet as against the maximum reservoir level of 71 feet on Tuesday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin ordered the release of water to the single crop area in Melur region (85,563 acres) and 19,439 acres under TMC in Madurai district.

As farmers from the single crop farming areas repeatedly protested for more than two months demanding the release of Vaigai water, the order came as a relief to them.

The order said that a total of 1,130 cusecs per second would be released continuously for 30 days and then implement a turn irrigation for the remaining 60 days, which would sum up to 5,858 million cubic feet (mcft) for the total of 90 days. 

A PWD official said that as they were not sure about the inflow in the coming months, it is decided to restrict continuous release of water only for 30 days and turn irrigation for the next 60 days.  

“If we have more rain and more inflow, additional water could be released for the two regions,” the official said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.