Vaigai dam storage level depleting fast

December 29, 2022 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Water released from Vaigai dam near Andipatti in Theni district on Thursday for irrigation purpose.

THENI

The storage level at the Vaigai dam has been depleting fast due to multiple reasons, PWD engineers said here on Thursday.

The dam, which has a maximum level of 71 feet, had not received copious water during the northeast monsoon. The rainfall in the western ghats, to an extent, helped in inflow following the discharge from the MullaPeriyar dam.

On Thursday, the storage level stood at 64 feet in Vaigai dam. Under such circumstances, the farmers’ from Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts had appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to release water for irrigation to the ayacutdars in the two districts.

The government, after due consultation, had in an order directed the PWD engineers to release 1533 mcft in the next seven days., officials said.

With not much of rain in the catchment area as of now, the water level in the reservoir has started depleting. With the release of water for the ayacutdars, the level would fall further in the coming days.

