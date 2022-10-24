Vaigai dam storage at maximum level for first time since 2008, say engineers

ADVERTISEMENT

Widespread rain in the Western Ghats and catchment areas of Vaigai dam has resulted in the storage level of the reservoir reaching its maximum level of 71 feet on Saturday.

Officials of the Public Work Department (PWD) said the dam had an inflow of 1,875 cusecs and discharge of 1,319 cusecs at 6 a.m. on Sunday. The PWD engineers said after 2008, the storage at the dam was at the maximum level, and only surplus water was being discharged.

According to the officials, on the morning of October 17, the water level was at 69 feet. Hence, the third and final flood warning was issued to the five districts – Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram – on the river course. On the same night, rain lashed several parts in the region following which the inflow into the reservoir increased to 7,000 cusecs. It raised the storage level, which touched 70 feet. As a precautionary measure, water was released from the dam.

When the rain continued on Saturday, the storage level rose to 71 feet, the maximum level, at 3 p.m. Since then, 1,817 cusecs of water has been discharged from the dam, they added.

Water is released usually when the level reaches 69 feet, two feet short of the maximum permissible level. However, this time, the Vaigai dam engineers decided to take the storage up to the maximum level and started discharging the surplus water from 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Expressing satisfaction over the comfortable storage position, farmers in the region are hopeful of a bumper harvest. Usilampatti region farmers hope water would be released in the 58-canal system too.

Meanwhile, Madurai Corporation engineers said the comfortable storage level in Vaigai dam augurs well for hassle-free distribution of drinking water in the city.