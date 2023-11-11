HamberMenu
Vaigai dam reaches maximum storage level; surplus water being released into the river

November 11, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau
Water gushing out from Vaigai dam.

Water gushing out from Vaigai dam. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Following steady inflow into Vaigai dam and widespread rain in the catchment areas, the storage level reached the 71 feet mark (maximum level) on Saturday.

The Vaigai Dam (Water Resources Department) engineers released the surplus water into the river as the level touched the 71 ft by 4 p.m.

As on 6 a.m., the water level was at 70.51 ft and hence the authorities had sounded an alert cautioning the public to keep away from venturing into the river side for washing or bathing purposes.

According to PWD engineers, they have alerted the officials in Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts to keep a surveillance on the river side from Saturday night as there was heavy discharge.

Already, the officials have released 900 cusecs of water for irrigation purposes since Friday. With widespread rain in the catchment areas, the dam had received copious water and the inflow was at 1319 cusecs. Since it reached the maximum capacity level, the entire inflow was discharged. At around 4 p.m., the inflow reduced to 1050 cusecs, they said.

