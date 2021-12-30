Madurai

Vaigai dam park to be closed

As a preventive measure, the district administration has announced closure of the public park at Vaigai dam for three days from December 31 to January 2, 2022.

In a press release, Collector K.V. Muralidharan has stated that the decision has been taken in public interest. With schools being closed, the public may throng locations such as the park. In a bid to ensure that the COVID-19 pandemic is controlled, there is utmost necessity for physical distancing, wearing face masks in public places and using sanitisers. As per the government guidelines, it has been proposed to close the park for three days beginning December 31 and the public must cooperate with officials in overcoming the pandemic.


