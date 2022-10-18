Vaigai dam overflows as water touches maximum level

Inundation of Vaigai bank roads led to traffic congestion in Madurai

River Vaigai is in spate at Madurai due to heavy inflow on October 18, 2022, due to incessant rainfall in the catchment areas. Flood alert has been issued to those living on the river banks. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Inundation of Vaigai bank roads led to traffic congestion in Madurai

Vaigai dam has been brimming after water level touched its full reservoir level of 71 feet on Tuesday and people living along the banks in five districts have been asked to move to safer places.

While over 7,500 mcft of the entire inflow into the dam was being discharged through the river in the morning, the inflow reduced around noon to around 5,000 cusecs. The dam has 5,829 mcft of water.

Meanwhile, recent heavy showers had led to 387 out of 1,012 irrigation tanks under Water Resources Organisation in Madurai district had water to their brim.

Another 276 tanks had 75% storage and 204 tanks had more than 50% storage as on Monday, said Madurai Collector, S. Aneesh Kumar, who inspected Sellur tank on Tuesday. The other 145 tanks had 26% to 50% storage.

Vigil stepped up

The Collector who also inspected Uthangudi, Kodikulam tanks and Thanichiyam tank in Vadipatti asked the WRO officials to keep close vigil on the water storage in the tanks. He urged the officials to ensure the strength of the bunds.

He instructed them to take precautionary measures to prevent flood after due announcement to the public.

Meanwhile, water level in Periyar dam stood at 132.50 feet as against its permissible level of 142 feet with increased inflow of 3,908 cusecs. Combined Periyar credit storage stood at 8,711 mcft.

Madurai city witnessed traffic congestion for hours, as vehicle movement along the North Bank Road of River Vaigai was closed for commuters on October 18, 2022. A scene at Goripalayam junction. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Traffic snarl

Inundation of the north and south Vaigai Bank Roads led to diversion of traffic through Albert Victor Bridge and Kalpalam which brought the vehicular traffic around Goripalayam to a grinding halt.

Increased vehicular movement ahead of Deepavali festival added to the chaos on the arterial roads.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday are as follows: Sathayar dam 107, Veerapandi 64.2, Manjalar dam 63, Andipatti 62.4, Vaigai dam 60.2, Shanmuganadhi dam 52, Marudhanadhi dam 47.4, Kodaikanal 45, Periyapatti 42.4, Mullaperiyar dam 38, Thekkadi 30.2, Gudalur 28.4, Sothuparai dam 25, Mettupatti 24.8, Uthamapalayam 13.4, Kuppanampatti 10, Elumalai 7, Peranai dam 4.4, Kallandhri 4, Chittampatti 3.6, Melur 3 and Madurai 1.