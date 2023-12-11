ADVERTISEMENT

Vaigai dam begins water release for irrigation, five south T.N. districts to benefit

December 11, 2023 01:28 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST - THENI

Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram will receive water for irrigation, phase-wise, from the dam this month, a press release said

The Hindu Bureau

Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram will benefit from the water release from Vaigai dam. File photograph

The Tamil Nadu government has ordered the release of water for irrigation from the Vaigai dam from Monday, December 11, 2023, to benefit five southern districts: Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram.

According to a press release from the Assistant Executive Engineer, Vaigai Dam, 413 mcft of water would be released for the Old Vaigai ayacut area II, from December 11 to 14, while the Vaigai ayacut area III would get 1,004 mcft from December 16 to 20. Vaigai ayacut area I will get 229 mcft water from December 22 to 26.

Depending on the availability of water and the forecast from the India Meteorological Department, the inflow into the reservoir would be monitored and accordingly, water would be released.

With the release having commenced, the Water Resources Department (WRD) engineers have alerted the District Collectors of the five districts to ensure that people stay away and do not venture into the river during the above periods, the press release said.

