Vaigai continues to be a waste receptacle

Published - May 23, 2024 10:03 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Mounds of garbage dumped along the riverbank in Madurai. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Despite various measures being taken to beautify the banks of Vaigai river in Madurai, people continue to treat it as a waste dump. Untreated sewage also flows into the river from many places along the banks.

Even wastes from butcheries are dumped into the river, along with many kinds of non-biodegradable waste. All these waste result in a stench which has become a source of discomfort for residents and passersby, says P. Selvam, one of the residents ;living along the bank.

Though the Corporation has placed dumper bins along the banks, they are seldom used. In some places, the bins overflow and the waste is scattered all around the bins,” said Thamarai, another resident.

The tonnes of garbage all along the river and the sewage pose health risks for residents living along the river. Adding to the unhygienic conditions, the river has also become a veritable mosquito breeding ground.

When contacted, Sanitary inspector K. Suppuraj said the quantum of waste dumped into the river has come down over the years due to sustained efforts made by the Corporation to clear waste using earthmovers every tow months. People living on the riverside are also sensitised on the importance of keeping their surroundings and the riverbed clean through recorded messages played from an autorickshaw which does the rounds along the banks, he said.

