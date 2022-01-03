Children get vaccinated

4,281 from Tirunelveli, 4,115 from Thoothukudi get first dose

Of the 76,400 targeted children between the age of 15 and 18, 4,281 persons received their first dose against COVID-19 as the programme was launched in the district on Monday.

Of the 76,400 persons between the age of 15 and 18, 58,338 are school children, who will get vaccinated by 51 medical teams. Each medical team will have a doctor, a nurse and a data operator.

In the presence of Collector V. Vishnu, Minister for Transport R.S. Rajakannappan, who is also in-charge of Tirunelveli district, launched the vaccination drive at Government Higher Secondary School at Reddiyarpatti on Palayamkottai outskirts.

Mr. Rajakannappan told reporters that the district administration had kept all arrangements including 2,500 oxygen-supported beds ready to face the third wave of COVID-19 even as 16 persons were undergoing treatment for the viral infection in the district. He denied the rumours that the district had two omicron patients, saying that none from the district had tested positive for the COVID-19 variant so far.

Over 17,000 buses would be operated during ‘Pongal’ season to clear extra rush, he added.

In Tenkasi, 5,123 out of 65,900 boys and girls were vaccinated while 4,115 persons received the first jab in Thoothukudi district on the first day of the drive. In Kanniyakumari district, 11,579 persons were administered with the first dose even as 87,400 are to be vaccinated in the district.