More vaccination centres to come up

Virudhunagar

31 August 2021 21:29 IST

After opening a 24-hour COVID vaccination centre at Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital last week, the administration is planning to set up similar facility at the Government Hospitals in Rajapalayam, Sivakasi and Aruppukottai from Wednesday.

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy, who inspected the round-the-clock vaccination centre at the medical college hospital here on Tuesday, said that the new facility would help people having different working timings.

One doctor, two nurses and three workers would be available at the centre round the clock. The teams would work in three shifts and people can walk in anytime to get the jabs.

“Hitherto, we were administering only 200 doses of vaccine. But, after the 24-hour vaccination centre was started we have a stock of at least 450 doses. People will not have to return disappointed due to lack of vaccination anytime,” hospital Dean, J. Sangumani said.

The workers need not get online appointment for their vaccine doses, but can walk-in with their Aadhaar card or any other permitted identity card.

Deputy Medical Superintendent, Dr. Anbuvel, participated.