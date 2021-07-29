Supply of Covaxin resumes

TIRUNELVELI

29 July 2021 18:30 IST

The vaccination centres across the district witnessed huge crowd on Thursday as supply of Covaxin resumed after a gap of 12 days.

As the supply of Covaxin to Tirunelveli district was stopped abruptly two weeks ago due to the lack of supply from the Union Government, the people had to rely only on Covishield. Officials say that 3.50 lakh people had been vaccinated. While 3.25 lakh had received Covishield, Covaxin has been administered to only 25,000 people due to short supply and other reasons.

When the supply of Covaxin stopped abruptly, those who were waiting for the second dose struggled a lot. As the supply resumed on Thursday, the vaccination centre of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital witnessed huge crowd. Even before the fresh stock of Covaxin could reach this vaccination centre, more than 500 persons were waiting for the vaccine.

“Only 3,300 Covaxin doses were allotted to Tirunelveli district on Thursday. Of this, 1,500 were given to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital vaccination centre,” said sources in the Department of Public Health.

In Thoothukudi, 4,160 Covaxin doses were received after 15 days to be distributed equally between Kovilpatti and Thoothukudi Health Unit Districts, where the vaccination started after the noon. Of this, Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital received 500 doses.