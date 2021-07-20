Over 3.35 lakh persons in the district have been vaccinated for COVID-19, Collector K. Senthil Raj has informed.

During informal chat with the reporters after inaugurating the vaccination camp for autorickshaw drivers at BMC Matriculation Higher Secondary School premises in Millerpuram on Tuesday, he said people working in crowded places and those who were in touch with the people everyday for their livelihood were being vaccinated on priority basis by organising camps.

After the Airports Authority of India staff, security personnel and the contract workers deployed in the Thoothukudi Airport were vaccinated recently since they had to serve the travelling public, the autorickshaw drivers were being vaccinated. Plans had been drawn to vaccinate all 18,000 fishermen in the district before July-end in the fishermen colonies. Similarly, newspaper boys, milkmen and others who were in touch with the public everyday were being vaccinated.

“We are taking all these efforts to minimize the adverse impact of the anticipated third wave. Of the 14 lakh people above the age of 18 in the district, only 3.35 lakh persons have been vaccinated so far and hence the hitherto uncovered people should shield themselves against COVID-19 by taking the jab,” he said.

Corporation Commissioner T. Charushree, Regional Transport Officer Vinayagam, City Health Officer Vidhya were present.

A good number of autorickshaw drivers participated in this camp to get vaccinated against COVID-19.