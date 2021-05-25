Vaccination for people below 18 and 44 begins

A total of 57,800 vials of COVID-19 vaccine have been allocated to Madurai district for vaccinating people aged between 18 and 44.

As many as 50,100 vials of Covishield vaccine and 7,700 vials of Covaxin vaccine have been allotted to Madurai district.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy inspected the Arignar Anna Maligai here on Tuesday where COVID-19 vaccine was administered to those aged between 18 and 44.

Vaccination of those aged between 18 and 44 is administered only to a select group of people. In the first phase, frontline volunteers, people who are selling vegetables and other commodities through vehicles approved by the government, food delivery persons and other frontline workers were covered.

Urban Primary Health Centres at K. Pudur, Ansari Nagar, Munichalai, and Thideer Nagar are conducting special vaccination camps for those aged between 18 and 44.

Madurai Corporation conducted camps for those aged between 18 and 44 at Mattuthavani Fruit Market, SIDCO Industrial Estate, East Veli Street, Ansari Nagar, K.Pudur, and Bye Pass Road on Tuesday.