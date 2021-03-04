All poll duty staff to get COVID-19 vaccine

Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and senior officials from the Health and Family Welfare and other departments on Wednesday discussed the modalities for administering the COVID-19 vaccine to the staff deployed on poll duty.

There are 1,647 polling stations for the four Assembly constituencies in the district. About 8,500 employees drawn from school education, revenue, rural development would be deployed for the election duty. All of them would be sensitised to get the vaccine through respective heads of departments.

It was planned to administer the vaccinate through 11 centres including Ramanathapuram GH, Paramakudi GH, Parthibanur GH, Perayur, Keezhathuval, Sayalkudi, Chatrakudi, Nainarkoil, Devipattinam, R S Mangalam, Uchipuli and Uthirakosamangai PHCs.

The district had administered the vaccine to 8,120 people since January 16 including frontline workers, health officers, doctors and para medical staff. There is no complaint from any beneficiary so far.

Superintendent of Police E Karthik led a flag march from Aranmanai to the new bus stand. The district, which had received 80 personnel from the Central forces, would be positioned at vantage locations from now on as a part of the election duty.

Collector Mr Dinesh, who also joined the flag march, said that 72 polling stations out of 1,647 had been identified as sensitive in the first phase. Apart from armed personnel, micro observers and web cam live cast would be engaged in such stations as a precautionary measure.

The State police and senior officers from respective sub-divisions joined the flag march, officials said.