Madurai

Vaccine administered to officials

Corporation Commissioner Sharanya Ari getting COVID-19 vaccine at Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.  

THOOTHUKUDI

Corporation Commissioner Sharanya Ari, City Health Officer Arun Kumar and 123 sanitation workers were administered the COVID-19 vaccine here on Wednesday.

As the Corporation personnel are being considered as ‘frontline warriors’ against the pandemic, they were given the vaccine at Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital.

“Since there was a hesitation among the sanitation workers in taking the vaccine, we (the Commissioner and the City Health Officer) took the injection in front of the sanitary workers in a bid to encourage them to get vaccinated,” Ms. Sharanya said.

