Vaccination shortage leads to disenchantment

TIRUNELVELI

07 June 2021 21:12 IST

We face public wrath due to erratic supply of vaccine, says health worker

Vaccine shortage posed an irritant to the large number of people who visited vaccination centres in Tirunelveli on Monday.

Though a large number of people, including those aged 18 to 44, have started coming for inoculation, vaccination shortage proves to be a stumbling block in containing the COVID-19. The 600 doses of Covaxin received on Saturday evening from Chennai were shared among three vaccination points – Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital’s Multi Speciality Complex, Palayamkottai Central Prison, and Perumalpuram Urban Primary Health Centre, while not even a single dose of Covishield was received. Consequently, those who opted for Covishield for the first dose and those who are waiting indefinitely for their second dose went home with disappointment again.

Altercations could be seen at Perumalpuram Urban Primary Health Centre and the TVMCH Multispeciality Complex as only a limited number of people were vaccinated with the available doses of Covaxin on Monday. “We’re facing the people’s wrath due to the erratic supply of Covishield,” said a health worker at a vaccination point.

Thoothukudi

In Thoothukudi also 600 Covaxin doses that were received on Saturday were given to the vaccination centres at St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School at Millerpuram and Government Nursing College.

“Both these centres were given 150 doses each to be administered today and the remaining 300 doses will be given on Tuesday. If we don’t receive any fresh stocks, there will be no inoculation on Wednesday,” said the personnel manning the vaccination centres.

Kanniyakumari

In Kanniyakumari district, 500 doses of Covaxin were given to the vaccination centre at S.T. Hindu College while Padmanabhapuram Government Hospital received 300 doses. “We did not receive any Covishield doses for the past few days,” said the doctors in Government Medical College Hospital in Asaripallam.