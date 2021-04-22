Vaccination resumes in Virudhunagar district

Virudhunagar district on Thursday recorded the highest single-day jump of 126 positive cases in 2021. With 22 patients having got discharged, the number of active cases stood at 933.

Collector R. Kannan said 2,000 samples were being taken for tests and the positivity rate was around 5.2% in the district.

The total number of positive cases reported in the district till date was 18,240 and the number of discharged patients stood at 17,070.

A total of 237 lives had been lost due to COVID-19 till date.

Meanwhile, a huge crowd gathered at all vaccination centres in the district as stocks were replenished on Wednesday after almost a week.

“Some of them brought their children of adolescent age and insisted that they be vaccinated as the government had allowed vaccination for children above 18 years,” an official said.

In many centres, the meagre quantity of doses delivered on Wednesday were exhausted. However, health officials said that the centres would get more stock for Friday’s vaccination.