Vaccination of physically challenged begins

25 May 2021 18:28 IST

TENKASI

Vaccination of the physically challenged in Amar Sevan Sangam at Aayikudi near here commenced on Tuesday.

Collector G. S. Sameeran, who inaugurated the vaccination, said the inoculation of the physically challenged between the age of 18 and 44 on priority basis had commenced in Amar Seva Sangam. Besides 36 differently-abled persons, 122 public between 18 and 44 had been vaccinated on Tuesday.

Since vaccination against COVID-19 was the only viable option now to save everyone from the viral infection, the public should take the vaccines at the earliest, Dr. Sameeran said.

In Tirunelveli district, Speaker M. Appavu inaugurated the vaccination of the public between 18 and 44 years of age at Thisaiyanvilai on Tuesday in the presence of Collector V. Vishnu and Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi Pratik Tayal.

Mr. Appavu also inaugurated the sale of fruits and the vegetables from vehicles at Thisyaiyanvilai by the town panchayat administration.

The Speaker inaugurated the vaccination also at Idaiyankudi and Uvari, where disinfection was done.