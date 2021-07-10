Vaccination of animals against sheep pox has begun: Minister

Tirunelveli

10 July 2021 17:59 IST

Foundation stone for a new block at Veterinary College and Research Institute in Ramaiyanpatti laid

Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan has said vaccination of sheep had begun across the State to save the animals from sheep pox, a highly contagious and fatal viral infection causing huge loss to sheep-rearers.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday after laying the foundation stone for a new block and a hostel at Veterinary College and Research Institute (VCRI) on an outlay of ₹13.41 crore in Ramaiyanpatti near here, he said sheep pox, which had spread in a few parts of Tamil Nadu, was under control as the vaccination of sheep had been started.

When asked about the possibilities of establishing new veterinary colleges in Tamil Nadu and increasing students’ intake, he said any announcement would be made in the State Budget.

He also said the number of vacancies in the Departments of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry was being identified and it would be filled-up shortly.

On the performance of VCRI, Ramaiyanpatti, Mr. Radhakrishnan said the institute, through its researches and extension programmes, was doing excellent job to augment the revenue of farmers rearing domestic birds and animals in this region.

Tirunelveli MLA Nainar Nagenthran submitted a memorandum seeking a veterinary clinic at Pallamadai.

The new block and the hostels for men and women will come-up with the plinth area of 56,910 square feet on the 140-acres campus of VCRI, having 374 students in 17 departments. While the men’s hostel to be constructed will have 38 rooms to accommodate76 students, 14 rooms will be built in the women’s hostel to have 28 girl students.

Collector V. Vishnu, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, K.N. Selvakumar, Registrar Densingh Gnanaraj, Dean, VCRI, Tirunelveli, A. Palanisamy, Tirunelveli MP S. Gnanathiraviam and MLA M. Abdul Wahab participated in the function.