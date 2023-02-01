Vaccination for heifer calves begins in Virudhunagar district

February 01, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST

It would give life-long immunity to cows preventing abortion due to bacterial infection

Department of Animal Husbandry has begun Brucellosis vaccination camp across Virudhunagar district to prevent abortion in cows.

In a statement, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said the vaccination camps would be held till February 28. Heifer calves aged 4 to 8 months are vaccinated for life-long immunity from Brucellosis. The bacterial disease that causes abortion spreads through the placenta of infected animals.

Stating that abortion of cows causes huge economic losses to dairy farmers, the vaccination was the best solution for the farmers to avoid loss. Out of the 1.60 lakh doses to be given at veterinary hospitals and dispensaries, initially 45,000 doses had arrived in the first phase, said Joint Director of Animal Husbandary A. Koilrajan.

The vaccinated calves would get ear tags with 12-digit identification number which would be uploaded on the Union government’s portal.

The details of the camps would be intimated to the farmers. The farmers have been asked to furnish their name, Aadhaar number and mobile number to the veterinary team.