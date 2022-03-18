Vaccination for foot-and-mouth disease

Cattle vaccination camp under way at Pandarampatti near Thoothukudi on Friday.

Collector K. Senthil Raj inaugurated a foot-and-mouth disease vaccination camp at Pandaarampatti on Friday.

Dr. Senthil Raj said 1.10 lakh catte heads aged above four months would be covered over the next 40 days during the vaccination camps to be held in all villages. Hence, the dairy farmers should protect their cattle from foot and mouth disease through free vaccination, he said.

Senior officials from the Department of Animal Husbandry participated in the camp.