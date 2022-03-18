Vaccination for foot-and-mouth disease
Collector K. Senthil Raj inaugurated a foot-and-mouth disease vaccination camp at Pandaarampatti on Friday.
Dr. Senthil Raj said 1.10 lakh catte heads aged above four months would be covered over the next 40 days during the vaccination camps to be held in all villages. Hence, the dairy farmers should protect their cattle from foot and mouth disease through free vaccination, he said.
Senior officials from the Department of Animal Husbandry participated in the camp.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.