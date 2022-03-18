Madurai

Vaccination for foot-and-mouth disease

Cattle vaccination camp under way at Pandarampatti near Thoothukudi on Friday.

Cattle vaccination camp under way at Pandarampatti near Thoothukudi on Friday.

Collector K. Senthil Raj inaugurated a foot-and-mouth disease vaccination camp at Pandaarampatti on Friday.

Dr. Senthil Raj said 1.10 lakh catte heads aged above four months would be covered over the next 40 days during the vaccination camps to be held in all villages. Hence, the dairy farmers should protect their cattle from foot and mouth disease through free vaccination, he said.

Senior officials from the Department of Animal Husbandry participated in the camp.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 18, 2022 8:12:10 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/vaccination-for-foot-and-mouth-disease/article65237892.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY