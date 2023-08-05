August 05, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST

A vaccination drive for children and pregnant women, who were left out, would be taken up between August 7 and 12 under the first phase of Mission Indradhanush 0.5 in Virudhunagar district.

It would be done at the venues where vaccinations are administered regularly on Wednesdays.

All children under the age of five years and pregnant women, who had missed vaccination can make use of the Mission Indradhanush to protect themselves against diptheria, pneumonia, tetanus, polio, Japanese Encephalities, measles, and other dreaded diseases.

