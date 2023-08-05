HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vaccination drive for children, pregnant women between August 7 and 12 in Virudhunagar district

August 05, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A vaccination drive for children and pregnant women, who were left out, would be taken up between August 7 and 12 under the first phase of Mission Indradhanush 0.5 in Virudhunagar district.

It would be done at the venues where vaccinations are administered regularly on Wednesdays.

All children under the age of five years and pregnant women, who had missed vaccination can make use of the Mission Indradhanush to protect themselves against diptheria, pneumonia, tetanus, polio, Japanese Encephalities, measles, and other dreaded diseases.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.