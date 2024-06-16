Vaccination drive for bovines helped control unprecedented FMD outbreak in Madurai region, say officials

Since the inception of the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP)‘s Food and Mouth Disease vaccination campaign in 2019, thousands of bovines have benefitted in the Madurai region.

ADVERTISEMENT

After four rounds of vaccination, the fifth round that began on June 10 is expected to go on until July 10 to vaccinate approximately 2,08,250 heads of cattle.

Animal Husbandry Department officials said the primary objective of the initiative was to control the disease by 2025 and eradicate it by 2030, which would result in improved domestic production and higher dairy and livestock exports.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We successfully carried out this drive every year except during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Nandagopal, Joint Director, Animal Husbandry Department, Madurai.

He elaborated on the vaccination procedure including a cattle census conducted by the government in each village of the district once a year. Based on the census, vaccines were obtained and teams comprising a Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, Veterinary Inspector, and Animal Husbandry Assistant allocated to each of Madurai’s 13 blocks.

The vaccination drive was subsequently launched against FMD for cattle every six months, excluding calves below four months of age and 8+ month pregnant cows, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cattle were also identified by ear-tagging, and the vaccinator uploaded the animal’s details to the Bharat Pasudhan application. The vaccination record was also maintained on Animal Health cards. The vaccinator was then paid a minimum of ₹3 for every vaccination dose, along with ₹2 per animal for ear-tagging and data entry.

“When cows get vaccinated, they develop a slight fever, which results in low milk yield for a few days. Farmers in villages often perceive it as a bad indication and refuse to let their cows be vaccinated, it takes a lot of convincing to persuade them”, said a veterinary assistant surgeon working in Alanganallur block.

“Farmers also believe that frequent doses of this vaccination are no longer necessary since there have been no recent outbreaks,” added Ms. Girija, assistant director of Animal Disease & Intelligence Unit, Madurai.

“When FMD outbreaks occur in a specific region, they spread and infect cattle throughout that area. However, since the start of this vaccine campaign, the last epidemic occurred in 2021 at Alwarpuram, following which the viral disease remains completely under control in Madurai district,” she further stated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.