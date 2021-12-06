Vaccinate cattle against foot-and-mouth disease: milk producers

Functionaries of Ambedkar Makkal Iyakkam submitted a petition seeking free house sites at the Collectorate in Thoothukudi on Monday.

Milk producers of the district have appealed to Collector K. Senthil Raj to initiate immediate steps to administer vaccine to cattle to save them from foot-and-mouth-disease.

In a petition submitted to the Collector during the weekly grievances redress meet held at the Collectorate on Monday, the milk producers, led by M. Balamurugan, district treasurer of Tamil Nadu Milk Producers’ Association, said the disease was spreading in the district as the cattle had not been vaccinated for the past two years. Since cattle rearers had lost a lot of milch animals to this viral infection, the Collector should instruct Animal Husbandry Department officials to organise vaccination camps to save the cattle, the petitioners said.

Dharna

A group of people from Arunthathiyar Community, led by Athi Thamizhar Peravai office-bearers, organised a dharna in front of the Collectorate to demand creation of basic amenities in Selvanayagapuram. They said the 300-odd families of Selvanayagapuram had been denied of basic facilities for the past 40 years.

Besides creating basic infrastructure at Selvanayagapuram, free houses should be built for Arunthathiyar community people, all hailing from below poverty line families, of this locality, they said. After the police held talks with the protesters, they left the spot and submitted a petition to Dr. Senthil Raj.

‘Remove blocks’

A group of farmers from Athikulam village near Kayathar submitted a petition seeking removal of blocks allegedly made by the stone quarry owners across wild streams to divert them away from roads. The petitioners said the stone quarry owners, in a bid to ensure hassle-free movement of stone-laden lorries, had blocked the wild streams. Consequently, the diverted water had entered the nearby ranches to damage paddy, black gram, green gram and maize crops.

The Collector should initiate action against those caused extensive damage to the standing crops by diverting the wild streams, they said.

Free house sites

Functionaries of Ambedkar Makkal Iyakkam submitted a petition seeking free house sites for the below poverty line families of Ettaiyapuram, expansion of Ettaiyapuram bus stand and renovation of the primary school on RC Street, besides setting up of a library.

‘Take action’

Seeking action against her husband and his family members, L. Mariammal, 32, of West Azhagunatchiyarpuram near Kovilpatti, staged a dharna on the Collectorate premises. She said she had filed a complaint against her husband Lakshmanan and his family members as they were torturing her, demanding more dowry.

“Though I had filed complaint with Kovilpatti All Women Police Station, no action has been taken against my husband and his family members,” said Ms. Mariammal, who gave up her agitation after the police pacified her.