Vacant posts to be filled soon

Efforts will be made soon to fill vacant posts in teaching and non-teaching staff at Gandhigram Rural Institute,” said Gurmeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor on additional charge of GRI, here on Thursday.

He told reporters that there were vacancies in all central universities. ‘There has been no recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in the last eight years in this university,’ he said. Issues highlighted by the non-teaching staff during a discussion would be addressed soon.

He told students he said that skill-based courses would be offered soon in subjects like agriculture and health science in view of the new education policy.

When the issue of B.Sc. Agriculture yet to get recognised by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research was raised, he said it would be examined at the earliest.

When asked how GRI would co-exist with two new colleges in the district, he said that it was good that there were new colleges in rural areas.

Regarding the delay in appointing a permanent VC for the GRI, he said that he would recommend one to the Ministry of Education during his tenure.

He said he would monitor both universities simultaneously if not physically but at least digitally.

He promised to look into the issue of shortage of buildings for hostels and some departments. Students said their hostel time should be extended so as to enable them take up sports or recreational activities. These would be considered, he added.