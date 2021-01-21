Vacancies in Coop. Dept. being filled

The Department of Cooperation is taking steps to fill up all the vacancies in the department in a phased manner, Minister Sellur K. Raju has said.

During informal chat with reporters at Kovilpatti on Thursday after handing over loan to the tune of ₹2.35 crore to 345 beneficiaries, Mr. Raju said the vacancies in primary cooperative societies and urban cooperative societies were being filled up in phased manner after recruiting them through due process. Work on the recruitment of the personnel for filling up these vacancies would be completed shortly. As interview for filling up the salesman posts in ration shops had been completed, the selected personnel would be appointed shortly.

He rejected the allegation that distribution of ‘pongal gifts’ to the beneficiaries had not been done properly. “There is no delay in distribution of the ‘pongal gift.’ Whenever the speed of the server goes down due to heavy traffic, the distribution gets affected in some areas. Once the normalcy returns, the distribution continues,” he said.

When asked about DMK president M.K. Stalin’s prediction that the DMK would return to power within three months, the minister said that he, who had claimed that the DMK could topple the AIADMK government within a second, was making this claim for the past three years.

“In fact, we, by giving the loan of ₹50,000, have salvaged 16,51,891 roadside small vendors across the State, who had been left at the mercy of moneylenders during the previous DMK regime. Mr. Raju also inaugurated an automated teller machine on the Central Cooperative Bank’s main branch premises on New Road and a fuel station there.