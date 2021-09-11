Vacancies in Tangedco will be filled up in a phased manner: Minister

‘Establishing solar parks locally will help in transmission loss’

Vacancies in Tangedco will be filled up in a phased manner, said Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji here on Saturday.

The Minister was in the city to review the functioning of Tangedco offices in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts.

Speaking to reporters, he said that out of 1.16 lakh employees, 56,000 vacancies were to be filled up in the electricity board across the State. “We cannot take them in one go...We will examine the modalities as to the areas which require manpower immediately and accordingly start the recruitment exercise,” he added.

When asked that against the sanctioned strength of 270, Tirunelveli Tangedco had only 80 gangmen, he said that the issue would be taken up shortly.

The Minister said that he had mentioned in the policy note about the plans for Tangedco in the Assembly for the next 5-10 years.

As and when the session gets over in the Legislative Assembly by Monday, Mr Senthil Balaji said that they would go ahead with development works in full swing. He said that it had been planned to study the power requirement district-wise and find ways to generate them in the same locality. Establishing solar parks locally will help in transmission loss, he said.

Similarly, to another query on converting the consumer billing pattern into a monthly cycle, he said that the government was ready, but due to manpower shortage, it could not be implemented. In fact, smart meters would be in place so that every consumer may keep a tab on the bill to be paid and make payment online.

Taking a dig at the previous AIADMK government for misleading the people by claiming that Tamil Nadu was surplus power State, he said that there was no interaction with the officials below Chief Engineer rank. Within just four months after coming to power, the new government held discussions with Assistant Engineers and above during review meetings being held now in the districts, he pointed out.

Starting from Tirunelveli, Mr Senthil Balaji said that needs of all the districts would be studied by the Tangedco and would be addressed.