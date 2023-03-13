Vacancies in fair price shops will be filled soon, says Minister

March 13, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST

MADURAI

Vacant posts of salespersons in fair price shops would be filled soon as the selection process was underway, said Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy here on Monday.

He chaired a review meeting at the Panchayat Union Office at T. Kallupatti along with Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar. According to a press release, the Minister said permanent buildings would be constructed for fair price shops across the State.

As per the instructions of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, steps were being taken for effective implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam.

Block Development Officers and panchayat officials had been instructed to expedite work on constructing houses for the economically backward people under various housing schemes.

Later, the Minister inaugurated a new office building of Vannivelampatti panchayat in T. Kallupatti Panchayat Union and inspected a fair price shop and an oorani in Pulkattai panchayat. Additional Collector S. Saravanan and other officials were present.