Vacancies at RTOs cause delay in getting certificates

‘Getting a registration certificate takes nearly a month’

Vacant posts of Regional Transport Officer and Motor Vehicle Inspectors at the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in the district are overburdening officials and delaying the services provided to the public.

Madurai has three RTOS – North, South and Central. The RTO post is lying vacant in Madurai Central RTO. Currently, the North RTO has taken the additional charge of the Central RTO.

At the North RTO, which should have five Motor Vehicle Inspectors, there is only one official, who has been deputed on a temporary basis. There is only one Motor Vehicle Inspector at the South RTO, which should have four officials in the rank. Similarly, the Central RTO has only one of three Motor Vehicle Inspector posts filled on a temporary basis by an Enforcement Inspector.

There are also vacancies at the Motor Vehicle Inspector offices in Melur, Tirumangalam, Vadipatti and Usilampatti.

These vacancies have restricted the number of licences that could be issued at the RTOs every day, said an official source. A motor vehicle inspector approves learner’s licence, permanent driver’s licence, new registration for vehicles and renewal of registration.

Long waiting list

“Since each motor vehicle inspector can issue only a limited number of licences every day, the number of people on the waiting list is increasing,” said the source.

Dhandapani, who runs Tulasi Driving school, said that getting a registration certificate (RC) takes nearly a month, causing much inconvenience to the public. In the normal course, it took only a week. There is also delay in getting Fitness Certificate due to vacant posts of motor vehicle inspectors, he said.

Only if these vacancies are filled will the inspectors be able to conduct joint inspection with the police officials to identify erring vehicle users, said the RTO source.

A. Ravichandran, Joint Transport Commissioner, said candidates were selected for the post of motor vehicle inspector through Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission. “However, a case regarding their appointment is there in the Supreme Court. Once the case is cleared, the vacancies will be filled. The issue will be solved in a few weeks’ time,” he added.