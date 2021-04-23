Oxygen position comfortable, says Sivaganga Collector

Collector P. Madusudhan Reddy inspects the oxygen tank in Government Sivaganga Headquarters Hospital in Sivaganga on Friday.

SIVAGANGA

23 April 2021 20:45 IST

Additional beds provided at hospitals across the district

Oxygen availability in the Government Headquarters Hospital here is adequate and patients need not panic, said Collector P. Madhusudan Reddy here on Friday.

The Collector inspected the GH and held discussions with Dean Rathinavel and a team of doctors about the care given to COVID-19 patients, fever clinics being conducted and took stock of the vaccine stock position.

Speaking to reporters, he said beds were available for COVID-19 patients in the headquarters hospital and additional beds had been provided at hospitals in Karaikudi, Devakottai, Amaravathipudur and at Tirupattur. Doctors and para medical teams were readily available at the hospitals. If required, COVID Care Centres would also be opened, he said.

He said 120 urban and rural locations have been identified as containment zones, while 200 stretches in rural parts of the district were declared as containment area. Wherever, the number of positive patients were more than three, the area was identified as containment.

If all the COVID-19 prevention norms were followed, people could come out of the the COVID-19 unscathed, he said.

9,000 vials available

The Collector said 9,000 vials of COVID-19 vaccines were available and they were sufficient for the next two days. Another consignment of 12,000 vials would arrive shortly and they would be distributed to the designated vaccine centres.

He said ₹45.80 lakh had been collected as fine from people for violations of COVID-19 guidelines.

During the first wave last year, many frontline workers tested positive. After the launch of the vaccine, they were administered the dose first. Now, in the second wave, many public tested positive but not the frontline workers. So, one could infer that vaccine did work and herd immunity would help tackle the crisis.

Till date, of the 7,945 people who tested positive in Sivaganga district, 7,345 had been discharged, Mr. Madhusudan Reddy said.