Uzhavar Santhai at Rajapalayam to function in the evenings

August 05, 2022 17:56 IST

Value-added products by farmers, farmers producers organisations will be sold

The evening Uzhavar Santhai would become functional at Rajapalayam to help sale of value-added products of farmers to the consumers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that farm products, other than perishable goods, would be sold at Rajapalayam Uzhavar Santhai during evening hours.

Food grains, pulses and oil seeds and their value-added products would be sold to the consumers between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. without the role of middle men.

This would ensure higher income to the farmers and consumers would get quality products.

Out of the eight Uzhavar Santhais functioning in Virudhunagar district, Rajapalayam Uzhavar Santhia, which is getting higher number of footfalls has been selected for the evening market.

Farmers and farmer producers organisation (FPOs) can sell their products like jaggery, mushrooms, eggs of native breed hens, rice and pulses.

Interested farmers and FPOs can approach Deputy Director (Agri Business and Marketing) in Virudhunagar (04562-242601) or the administrative officer of Uzhavar Santhai, Rajapalayam, over 86100 67536 to get identity cards, the statement said.