Uzhavar sandhai in Palayamkottai records sale of 240 tons of produce in past few days

January 14, 2024 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Ahead of Pongal, residents thronged the markets to purchase vegetables, flowers, sugarcane and puja items in Tirunelveli district on Sunday.

Besides the last-minute shopping, residents also purchased flowers in bulk quantities for deities. “This is a thanks-giving function to the Almighty. We hope and pray that the new year will be filled with peace, prosperity and happiness,” Shanmugathai, a farmer at a uzhavar sandhai said.

In the last four days, the uzhavar sandhai in Palayamkottai had sold around 240 metric tons worth ₹1.18 crore. Though the prices of a few vegetables such as brinjal, ladies finger, carrot and chillies were high, the shoppers purchased them in view of the festival, officials said.

Also, they picked up sugarcane and flowers at the markets.

Vehicular movements were choked in and around bazaar areas and traffic police had a tough time regulating them.

In neighbouring Thoothukudi, the Kamaraj vegetable market area was packed with public since early morning. While brinjal sold at ₹140 per kg, jasmine was selling at ₹4,000 per kg. Many other vegetables and fruits too were quoted at “exorbitant” rates by vendors.

Sugarcane sold at ₹500 to ₹550 per bundle, which has 12-15 pieces. In many locations, the vendors were seen selling the sugarcane from the trucks directly to the public.

Due to the long holiday, tourist arrival was high in Kanniyakumari district. Occupancy in hotels, lodges and resorts was full. Traffic on the arterial road to Thiruvananthapuram, among other routes, was heavy and vehicles moved slowly.

The markets also witnessed hectic trading activity and the prices of English vegetables were high. Similarly, the sale of flowers and sugarcane too reported brisk business, vendors said.

In Tenkasi district, trading activity went on since early morning and the main bazaar areas across the district witnessed heavy sales through out the day.

