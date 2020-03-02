Uzbekistan woman held with fake Aadhaar card

MADURAI

Madurai City police have arrested an Uzbekistan woman, Naimova Jerina, 22, on forgery charge as she possessed a fake Aadhaar card.

A team of police from Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, led by Inspector Hema Mala, during a check at a hotel on Saturday found the foreign national in one of the rooms.

When the police inspected her passport, they noticed that she had come to India in January, 2019, on a two-month tourist visa. However, she had managed to stay in New Delhi till her arrival here. She had been selling garments on the streets of Delhi.

The police said that her stay had been extended for every three months after she had applied with the Centre seeking asylum in India.

However, while checking the hotel records, the police found that she had produced a fake Aadhaar card. “Though the copy of the Aadhaar card had the photograph of the woman, the name in the card was different,” the Inspector said.

Jerina claimed that she was given the Aadhaar card by someone in New Delhi. The police were yet to ascertain the genuineness of the papers on extension of her stay in India after expiry of the visa period.

She has been sent to judicial custody.