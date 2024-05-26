GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Uthangudi ‘oorani’ cries for attention

Published - May 26, 2024 10:09 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Uthangudi ‘oorani’ in Madurai needs proper maintenance.

Uthangudi ‘oorani’ in Madurai needs proper maintenance. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Residents of Uthangudi complain of wild growth and dumping of waste materials, particularly plastic bottles and bags and even glass bottles, that have choked the pathway inside the Uthangudi ‘oorani’ near Valar Nagar and also the waterbody.

The residents say the waterbody was one of the ‘ooranis’ within the purview of Madurai Corporation that was identified and taken up for rejuvenation. However, now the ‘oorani’ cries for attention and much work is left to be done, they said.

They complained that the water was polluted and looked oily. The pathway of water coming from the Periyar Main Canal to the Uthangudi ‘oorani’ was also blocked. The blockage should be removed.

The water in the ‘oorani’ acted as the main source of groundwater recharge and the residents benefitted from this. Steps should be taken by the authorities to clean the ‘oorani’ as it serves as a major water source for the residents. They added that bunds of the ‘oorani’ should also be strengthened.

M. Subramanian, an advocate and a member of Uthangudi Residents’ Welfare Association, said that the residents had made representations to the authorities to act expeditiously in the matter. “If the authorities do not act, we will be constrained to file a public interest litigation petition in this regard,” he said.

Madurai Corporation authorities said that they will engage with the residents and take a decision about steps to be taken up to rejuvenate the waterbody. The measures will be implemented so that the residents can use the ‘oorani’ regularly, the authorities said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.