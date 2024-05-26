Uthangudi ‘oorani’ cries for attention

Residents of Uthangudi complain of wild growth and dumping of waste materials, particularly plastic bottles and bags and even glass bottles, that have choked the pathway inside the Uthangudi ‘oorani’ near Valar Nagar and also the waterbody.

The residents say the waterbody was one of the ‘ooranis’ within the purview of Madurai Corporation that was identified and taken up for rejuvenation. However, now the ‘oorani’ cries for attention and much work is left to be done, they said.

They complained that the water was polluted and looked oily. The pathway of water coming from the Periyar Main Canal to the Uthangudi ‘oorani’ was also blocked. The blockage should be removed.

The water in the ‘oorani’ acted as the main source of groundwater recharge and the residents benefitted from this. Steps should be taken by the authorities to clean the ‘oorani’ as it serves as a major water source for the residents. They added that bunds of the ‘oorani’ should also be strengthened.

M. Subramanian, an advocate and a member of Uthangudi Residents’ Welfare Association, said that the residents had made representations to the authorities to act expeditiously in the matter. “If the authorities do not act, we will be constrained to file a public interest litigation petition in this regard,” he said.

Madurai Corporation authorities said that they will engage with the residents and take a decision about steps to be taken up to rejuvenate the waterbody. The measures will be implemented so that the residents can use the ‘oorani’ regularly, the authorities said.