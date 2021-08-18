Uthamapalayam GH offers chemotherapy

Theni

18 August 2021 20:25 IST

It will save money and travel for cancer patients in Theni district

Giving hope to cancer patients, Government hospital (GH) in Uthamapalayam in the district has started chemotherapy treatment under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

With this, GH Uthamapalayam is the only Government hospital offering treatment for cancer patients in the entire district, as it is not available even in Theni Government Medical College Hospital.

Advertising

Advertising

“We recently got permission to offer chemotherapy treatment under the health insurance scheme and the first patient has got the treatment at our hospital,” said Chief Civil Surgeon Dr. Bharathi.

Stating that earlier people from Theni district would have to travel all the way to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai, the nearest GH to get treatment for cancer, Dr. Bharathi said that most of the patients give up treatment due to their financial condition.

“While treatment per se is costly, the cost and difficulties involved in frequent travel for long distance discourages them to continue with the treatment,” she said.

The 50-year-old male patient, who had already undergone surgery in a private hospital in Madurai could not continue the treatment as he could not further afford the cost.

“We are giving him chemotherapy. Most important aspect of the treatment here, is we give them hope of life as many think that they are at the fag end of their life as they have no access and cannot afford the treatment,” Dr. Bharathi said.

She added that radiation oncology was not possible due to lack of infrastructure but said that those who need radiation or surgery could be referred to the GRH. Besides, such patients can come to GH Uthamapalayam for follow-up treatment and need not travel to Madurai.