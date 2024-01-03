Using digilocker while applying online for passport will help expeditious processing: Madurai Regional Passport Officer

January 03, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Regional Passport Office has appealed to passport applicants to use digilocker facility for uploading essential documents while applying online for expeditious processing.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, Regional Passport Officer B. Vasanthan said making use of digilocker facility would help automatic verification of the digital documents and expeditious processing of the applications at the passport seva kendras and post office passport seva kendras.

Mr. Vasanthan said the RPO had handled 2.65 lakh passport-related applications in 2023 — around 5,000 higher than the number of applications handled in the previous year — and a public grievances redress cell had been established at the RPO. It had handled more than 10,000 grievances received through phone calls, e-mails and social media.

“Applicants need not get appointment to visit the RPO here on any working day, except Wednesday, to get their grievances redressed,” he added. The grievances redress cell was functioning under the supervision of Deputy Passport Officer S. Alagesan.

Mr. Vasanthan said the RPO was planning students connect programme at colleges to create awareness of passport-related services. “If a considerable number of students are interested in applying for passport, the RPO officials would visit the colleges and conduct awareness sessions,” he added. Colleges could make appointments by visiting the website www.passportindia.gov.in

He said providing right documents and particulars in the passport application could help in their speedier processing. Similarly, the applicants should provide their personal e-mail ID and mobile number in the application which would help the officials communicate with them.

Stating that even normal applications seeking passports were processed within 10 days, the RPO said applicants should thoroughly understand the eligibility and urgency for submitting application under tatkal scheme.

