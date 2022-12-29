Usilampatti man owning 100 native dog breeds bags ‘Breed Conservation Award 2022’

December 29, 2022 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - MADURAI

Amid lush and sprawling fields that covers the foothills of Puthur Malai in a quaint village in Usilampatti in Madurai district, the barking of a pack of dogs overpowers the chirping birds.

The cacophony means so much to A. Sathish, who owns around 100 indigenous dogs on an acre of dog farm — Dolly’s Kennel — in K. Pothampatti village. “Each bark denotes a different need. The language can only be understood and felt by a dog lover,” he says as a kennel of sleek canines in various shades of brown and a few in white come running towards him wagging their tails.

Interestingly, Sathish caressed and addressed most of them by their names, which included: “China, Japan, Basha, Rukku and Joker.” According to him working as a software engineer in Chennai fills his purse but being with native breed dogs “fulfils his heart”. His love story with indigenous dogs began with a ‘Rajapalayam’ that he owned when he was seven-years-old. It later developed into him taking serious measures to conserve them, and eventually led him to win the ‘Breed Conservation Award 2022’ under the individual category by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research - The National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources, Karnal on December 23.

“I was recognised for my efforts in conserving ‘Chippiparai’, a hound variety native breed of Tamil Nadu,” he says, adding that the application and documentation process were facilitated by Veterinary College and Research Institute, Theni. Noting that native dog breeds are mostly found in south Tamil Nadu, Sathish says ‘Kanni’ and ‘Chippiparai’ are found in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar district, while ‘Kombai’ is native to Kombai village in Theni district. “ ‘Rajapalayam’ and ‘Ramanathapuram Mandai’ goes without saying. No other State has so many indigenous breeds like ours.”

Sathish’s kennel, established three years ago, had its roots from when he began with a pair of dogs in each breed eight years ago at this home. “Losing his Rajapalayam in 2012, the search for an original native breed dog went averse as he was duped with a cross-breed. The search sparked my journey to conserve these dogs,” he recalls.

The kennel currently houses eight males and 22 females in ‘Rajapalayam’ and ‘Kombai’ each, and 10 Ramanathapuram Mandai’ as well as four males and eleven females in ‘Kanni’ and Chippiparai each. Four employees, including three women, tend to them every day.

A ‘Rajapalayam’ puppy, not more than 45 days-old, is sold anywhere between ₹15,000 and ₹20,000. ‘Kombai’ and ‘Ramanathapuram Mandai’ puppies are sold for ₹6,000 and ‘Kanni’ and ‘Chippiparai’ puppies are priced between ₹8,000 and ₹10,000.

All the dogs are certified by the United Kennel Club of India and Kennel Club of India. The certification will possess the details of the dogs’ parents’ lineage and date of birth, among other details, and ensure transparency, says Sathish calling for the State to begin a similar certification process. “That is the first step towards conservation as it helps in documenting them. Setting up conservation centres is crucial as well,” he adds, while calling out to “Pooja,” a Rajapalayam. “We name them by their character and behaviour,” he says and points to a Kombai named “Vaathu” as the dog mimics a duck’s waddling.

Sathish says bringing 100 dogs under one roof took long hours of searching for the best ones and waiting to persuade their owners. “But it is all worth it in the end when we our dogs win in all breed dog shows. Even the offspring of the ones we sold put up stellar performances. This is huge because one can find just 40 indigenous dogs against 250 foreign breed dogs in a dog show when conducted down south,” he says.

He adds: “The intelligence, sense of guarding, agility, hunting skills and loyalty of indigenous dogs are unmatched; yet it is a long way to break away the “prestige and pride” attached to owning foreign breeds. People need to know that the former is very easy to maintain unlike a German Shepherd, which is clearly not suited to live in our climatic conditions. We feed our dogs chicken, mutton, beef and rice in equal proportions, not expensive dog food.”

Though Sathish admits that owning dogs are not commercially viable when compared to owning goats, cows or chickens as dogs do not provide income, he says it is important to conserve them. The interest to own a native breed is on the rise, especially among children, he says, adding that response to his videos and posts on the social media seconds it. “We train to-be-dog parents on the dog’s diet, health and every care-taking aspect before we hand the dogs over,” he adds.

Among the 1,000-odd puppies that left this kennel so far, two ‘Chippiparais’ were trained and inducted into the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, while a ‘Rajapalayam’ is being used to keep runways at the Air Force Base in Thanjavur free of birds, says Sathish, reiterating the need for the State to step up conservation of indigenous breeds.