Usilampatti bus stand requires clean-up

On any normal day, buses heading to Kumily and Cumbum crowd inside the town bus stand in Usilampatti and commuters from across Tamil Nadu get off for a short while before continuing their journey.

For these commuters, a clutter of garbage cans and some piles of waste become the most prominent features of the bus stand. J. Divya, a resident of Usilampatti returning from Theni, covers her son’s face as she gets off the bus. “The stench is unbearable and dust is strewn all over the place. We have no choice but to cover our faces,” she says.

Similar complaints regarding cleanliness are echoed by employees of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation and those running shops inside the bus stand.

Usilampatti bus stand is located 43.6 km from MGR bus stand at Mattuthavani and 37.1 km from Arapalayam bus stand in Madurai. Buses to this town in Madurai district are available at a frequency of around 20 minutes, says a senior TNSTC official at the Mattuthavani bus stand.

A total of 41 town buses are operated within 30 km of the town, while 84 buses ply to Nagapattinam, Villupuram, Chennai, Papanasam, Shencottah, Kumily, Cumbum, Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Gobichettipalayam.

Despite Usilampatti – some areas of the town come under Usilampatti panchayat union administration – having got one of the big bus stands in the district, cleanliness is one of its greatest drawbacks, the official says.

“For at least seven months now, a leaking septic tank behind the TNSTC office and the Amma canteen has been left unattended. Human waste is floating behind the office space and the situation gets terrible during monsoon. We close the windows to avoid the stench but it does not help. The TNSTC office room is where drivers have their food and rest during their breaks,” he says.

A. Pandi, M. Anandhi and S. Kalaivani, three shopkeepers selling juice, footwear and knick knacks respectively at the bus stand, say at least eight large blue garbage cans are left right outside their shops, discouraging customers from approaching their shops.

Mr. Pandi says people often throw chicken and vegetable waste, causing an unbearable stench. “Water accumulating in these drums when it rains becomes a breeding ground for disease-causing organisms,” he adds.

Ms. Anandhi says municipal officials visit the bus stand only occasionally. “They came on Gandhi Jayanthi (October 2) and stressed the need for cleanliness but when we complain to conservancy workers about clearing garbage daily, they barely pay heed to us. There is no ‘Swachh Bharat’ here,” she says.

Roshan Lal, a TNSTC official, says the problem with Usilampatti bus stand is its restricted space and lack of emphasis on dumping garbage in bins.

“After having tea, the shopkeepers themselves throw the cups on the premises, instead of throwing them in bins. Single use plastic is widely prevalent and not curtailed through raids. A behavioural change must be created from the grassroot level in order to make a difference,” he says.

Maintenance takes a hit at the breastfeeding shelter in Usilampatti bus stand as it is locked from outside. Peering through a hole into the shelter reveals pan stains and an officer says it has not been used in months.

There is one set of toilets behind the bus stand which is maintained by a contractor. A worker responsible for its upkeep says they use acid and liquid soap four times a day to ensure that the bathrooms are clean.

Mr. Roshan Lal says an expanded bus stand may allow movement of more buses to cater to the increasing population of Usilampatti.

A senior transport corporation official says talks have been initiated to shift the bus stand, which is currently on a four-acre plot in the centre of the town, to a nine-acre plot on Peraiyur Road at a cost of ₹ 52 crore. The proposal is yet to be finalised.

A municipal official says conservancy workers clean the bus stand and major roads, including Theni Main Road, Madurai Road and Peraiyur Road, in the mornings and evenings. They dump the garbage in a composting yard located 10 km away from the town at U. Vadipatti, he adds.

The official, however, blames the panchayat union for being counter-productive to the cause of educating shopkeepers on banning single use plastic.

“They barely help us during our raids, and do not take action against shopkeepers selling bags below 50 microns in thickness,” he says.

A panchayat union official denies the claim and says the bus stand is usually clean.