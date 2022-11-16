Ushering in the Christmas spirit

Ushering in the Yuletide spirit, a traditional cake mixing ceremony was held at Fortune Pandiyan Hotel on Wednesday.
The patrons and the chefs poured in a total of 60 kg of assorted fruits including cashew nuts, dates, candied orange peel, cherry, dry ginger chips, raisins, sultanas, prunes, figs and spices together and doused them in bottles of wine, rum, brandy and other spirits.
The mixing is done in advance to achieve the desired taste and to get the best bite of the Christmas cake made out of these -- weighing around 150 kg at the end of a month. The fun activity went on for an hour.
G. Vasudevan, Managing Director, S. Rajan, General Manager, and Head Chef Stalin Louis were
